July 2017


Issue 232
Alternate Perceptions Audio Interview
Tim Beckley
by: Brent Raynes

Tim R. Swartz
by: Brent Raynes

Alabama’s Stone Snake Effigy
A Unique and Unexplained Mystery
by: Dr. Greg Little

Reality Checking
It Is What It Is. ….But What The Heck Is it??
by: Brent Raynes

UFO SNATCHERS
by: Steve Erdmann

Interview
with Dr. Greg Little on newly discovered Indian Mounds in Alabama, the “Path of Souls” and more!
by: Brent Raynes

PSI: It Is What It is
One Writer's Story of a Psychonautic Accomplishment, Revelations Gleaned, and a Personal Victory Over Deception and Misunderstanding
by: Stan Morrison

Is the Real “Establishment” Ruling from Antarctica?
by: Patrick Scott Giles

Encounters with the Unknown
Man in the mirror
by: Madeline Teagle

Classic Mysteries
The 1957 Olden Moore Case
by: Rick Hilberg

The Creation Story:
A Journey From Paradise to Duality and a Possible Return Home
by: Brett I. Cohen, Ph.D. and Elissa Cohe

New Book Reviews
by: Brent Raynes

Electronic Letters to the Editor


Attention
We’re looking for Articles, Personal Stories, and Letters!

News

Arkansas Star-Gate Event, November 2017: Earth-Keepers with Graham Hancock, Sidney Friedman, David Childress, Greg & Lora Little, & more!

Native American Mounds in Alabama: An Illustrated Guidebook to Public Sites

Was the UK’s oldest “stone circle” really a “square”?

Is the newly leaked MJ-12 document real?

Was the spirit of a Black Death victim filmed?

Return of the Flying Man of Siberia

Dr. Diane Powell on telepathy among autistic savant children

Chicago's current Mothman Flap “A warning,' Says Expert

Quantum entanglement, science's 'spookiest' phenomenon, achieved in space



Saturday, July 01, 2017