July 2017
Issue 232
Alternate Perceptions Audio Interview
Tim Beckley
by: Brent Raynes
Tim R. Swartz
by: Brent Raynes
Alabama’s Stone Snake Effigy
A Unique and Unexplained Mystery
by: Dr. Greg Little
Reality Checking
It Is What It Is. ….But What The Heck Is it??
by: Brent Raynes
UFO SNATCHERS
by: Steve Erdmann
Interview
with Dr. Greg Little on newly discovered Indian Mounds in Alabama, the “Path of Souls” and more!
by: Brent Raynes
PSI: It Is What It is
One Writer's Story of a Psychonautic Accomplishment, Revelations Gleaned, and a Personal Victory Over Deception and Misunderstanding
by: Stan Morrison
Is the Real “Establishment” Ruling from Antarctica?
by: Patrick Scott Giles
Encounters with the Unknown
Man in the mirror
by: Madeline Teagle
Classic Mysteries
The 1957 Olden Moore Case
by: Rick Hilberg
The Creation Story:
A Journey From Paradise to Duality and a Possible Return Home
by: Brett I. Cohen, Ph.D. and Elissa Cohe
New Book Reviews
by: Brent Raynes
Electronic Letters to the Editor
Attention
