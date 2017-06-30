  • AP Magazine

June 2017


Issue 231
Alternate Perceptions Audio Interviews
Bill Puckett
by: Brent Raynes

Archaeologists Discover Hundreds of Ancient Stone Mounds in Alabama:
Stone Mounds, Stone Walls, and Stone Snake Effigies Are Concentrated in Choccolocco Mountains
by: Dr. Greg Little

A Portrait of an Adena Female and Women in Adena Society
by: Jason Jarrell and Sarah Farmer

Scientific Studies Bearing on the Quantum Hologram Theory of Consciousness and the MECO*
by: Giorgio Piacenza

The Secrets of Damascus Steel Revealed:
A Chemical Perspective
by: Brett I. Cohen, Ph.D.

The Single UFO Reality
by: Steve Erdmann

Does a Black Ops Group Possess Weather Control and Manipulation?
by: Brad and Sherry Steiger

Interview
with Tim Beckley
by: Brent Raynes

Interview
with Cyn Hill, Founder of Tennessee's Elk Valley Paranormal
by: Brent Raynes

Encounters with the Unknown
Can a Paranormal Encounter lead to serious physical harm?
by: Brent Raynes

A Glimpse Into the Intuitive Medicine of the Native American Tradition
by: Sarah Farmer and Jason Jarrell

Classic Mysteries
An old case of Partial Spontaneous Combustion
by: Brent Raynes

New Book Reviews
by: Brent Raynes

Electronic Letters to the Editor


Friday, June 30, 2017