  • AP Magazine

    An alternative way to explore and explain the mysteries of our world. "Published since 1985, online since 2001."

  • 1

Search Our Site

May 2017


Issue 230
_____________________________________________


Alternate Perceptions Audio Interviews
Paranormal Jean
by: Brent Raynes

Mayan Figurine Found in Arkansas:
A Genuine Out-of-Place Artifact
by: Dr. Greg Little

Adena Mounds in the Vicinity of St. Albans, West Virginia
by: Jason Jarrell and Sarah Farmer

Scientific Studies Bearing on the Quantum Hologram Theory of Consciousness and the MECO
by: Giorgio Piacenza

Non-dualism (or Non-Duality) and Autism
by: Brett I. Cohen, Ph.D.

Reality Checking
UFO Healings
by: Brent Raynes

Interview
with “Cosmic Ray,” Dr. Raymond A. Keller, Ph.D.
Author of two new Venus books to arrive on the 70th anniversary of the modern flying saucer era
by: Brent Raynes

Interview
with historian and author Jason Jarrell on ancient giants, Indian Mounds, and Ancient Aliens
by: Brent Raynes

Encounters with the Unknown
Did Dominican Ambassador to the Holy See observe a landed UFO with two short humanoids doing repairs to their craft?
by: Translated by Albert S. Rosales

Classic Mysteries
NASA and UFOs: Fact or Fiction?
by: Rick Hilberg

New Book Reviews
by: Brent Raynes

Electronic Letters to the Editor


Attention
We’re looking for Articles, Personal Stories, and Letters!

__________________________________________________

News

California the hotbed of UFO reports

Neanderthal & Denisovan DNA found

More Egyptian Antiquities Theft Turmoil

Mississippi Mound Trail

Criminal Alien’s Hotline flooded with UFO calls

Gobekli Tepe's Vulture Stone: A Warning Across Time?

Archaeologists have uncovered ancient bones that may rewrite American history

Mary Rodwell – the new human, star children and the ET



Books


Path of Souls

Edgar Cayces Atlantis

On the Edge of Reality

Lightquest

The Cygnus Mystery

The Search of Edgar Crace's Atlantis DvD

The Yucatan Hall of Records

Ancient Mound Builders

New Book


The Illustrated Encyclopedia of Native American Indian Mounds & Earthworks


Kindle


Path of Souls


Books


Mound Builders

Visitors from Hidden Realms

Ancient South America

The ARE's Search for Atlantis

The Ancient Bimini Harbor

Beneath the Pyramids


Wednesday, May 31, 2017