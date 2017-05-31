May 2017
Issue 230
Alternate Perceptions Audio Interviews
Paranormal Jean
by: Brent Raynes
Mayan Figurine Found in Arkansas:
A Genuine Out-of-Place Artifact
by: Dr. Greg Little
Adena Mounds in the Vicinity of St. Albans, West Virginia
by: Jason Jarrell and Sarah Farmer
Scientific Studies Bearing on the Quantum Hologram Theory of Consciousness and the MECO
by: Giorgio Piacenza
Non-dualism (or Non-Duality) and Autism
by: Brett I. Cohen, Ph.D.
Reality Checking
UFO Healings
by: Brent Raynes
Interview
with “Cosmic Ray,” Dr. Raymond A. Keller, Ph.D.
Author of two new Venus books to arrive on the 70th anniversary of the modern flying saucer era
by: Brent Raynes
Interview
with historian and author Jason Jarrell on ancient giants, Indian Mounds, and Ancient Aliens
by: Brent Raynes
Encounters with the Unknown
Did Dominican Ambassador to the Holy See observe a landed UFO with two short humanoids doing repairs to their craft?
by: Translated by Albert S. Rosales
Classic Mysteries
NASA and UFOs: Fact or Fiction?
by: Rick Hilberg
New Book Reviews
by: Brent Raynes
Electronic Letters to the Editor
Attention
We’re looking for Articles, Personal Stories, and Letters!