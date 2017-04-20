April 2017
Issue 229
Alternate Perceptions Audio Interviews
Dr. Maree Batchelor, MD.
Australian ET Channel
by: Brent Raynes
Archaeoastronomy Alignments to the Path of Souls at the Etowah Mounds
by: Dr. Greg Little
Former USGS Employee Admits Making & Planting Fake Artifacts Underwater At Bimini, Bahamas While Employed at the USGS
by: Dr. Greg Little
The World of the True Matrix
by: Steve Erdmann
The Secret of ET Thought-Forms: Tibetan Tulpas
by: Diane Tessman
Reality Checking
Multidimensional Tricksters, Teachers, Shape-shifters, and Astral Shamans:
What is our 3-D reality coming to?
by: Brent Raynes
Interview
with Bonita Luz
Peruvian Experiences
by: Brent Raynes
Encounters with the Unknown
Ohio couple see “Stick Man”
by: Albert S. Rosales
Classic Mysteries
OBE's and a Parallel Earth
by: Sandy Nichols
New Book Reviews
by: Brent Raynes
Electronic Letters to the Editor
Attention
We’re looking for Articles, Personal Stories, and Letters!