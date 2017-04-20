  • AP Magazine

April 2017


Issue 229
Alternate Perceptions Audio Interviews
Dr. Maree Batchelor, MD.
Australian ET Channel
by: Brent Raynes

Archaeoastronomy Alignments to the Path of Souls at the Etowah Mounds
by: Dr. Greg Little

Former USGS Employee Admits Making & Planting Fake Artifacts Underwater At Bimini, Bahamas While Employed at the USGS
by: Dr. Greg Little

The World of the True Matrix
by: Steve Erdmann

The Secret of ET Thought-Forms: Tibetan Tulpas
by: Diane Tessman

Reality Checking
Multidimensional Tricksters, Teachers, Shape-shifters, and Astral Shamans:
What is our 3-D reality coming to?
by: Brent Raynes

Interview
with Bonita Luz
Peruvian Experiences
by: Brent Raynes

Encounters with the Unknown
Ohio couple see “Stick Man”
by: Albert S. Rosales

Classic Mysteries
OBE's and a Parallel Earth
by: Sandy Nichols

New Book Reviews
by: Brent Raynes

Electronic Letters to the Editor


News

Enon Mound second tallest in Ohio

7 people on trial for taking artifacts from Mississippi mounds

50,000 to 60,000 people lived in the Memphis area in A.D. 1100

Huge floating craft CANNOT be explained by investigators

UFO in Gulf of Mexico

UFO Sighting reports at highest level ever

Weird Lightning

NASA seeks to unleash Quantum Weirdness

Claude Swanson, Ph.D.: When Science Looks Like Magic

Do Leprechauns Really Exist?

The Anthony Peake Consciousness Hour: Inventor Pier Rubesa and the Octastone

Bigfoot Language Recorded



Thursday, April 20, 2017