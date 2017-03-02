March 2017
Issue 228
Alternate Perceptions Audio Interviews
EVPs, UFOs, Chupacabras
Dr. Jose Aldrich
by: Brent Raynes
Archaeoastonomy Alignments at the Turner Group Earthworks, Ohio
by: Dr. Greg Little
A typical conversation with Tom Hendrix, the Stonetalker, now dead at 83
by: Brent Raynes
More Predictions For 2017 and Beyond
by: Tom T. Moore
Reality Checking
Kundalini, UFOs, and Non-Local Electronic Voice Communications
by: Brent Raynes
The Revisions of Vincent Bugliosi and His Evil Reclaiming
by: Steve Erdmann
Encounters with the Unknown
A Frightening Encounter with a Winged Humanoid in Chile
by: Albert S. Rosales
Classic Mysteries
A UFO Accident and A Strange Visitor
by: Rick R. Hilberg
New Book Reviews
by: Brent Raynes
Electronic Letters to the Editor
