March 2017


Issue 228
Alternate Perceptions Audio Interviews
EVPs, UFOs, Chupacabras
Dr. Jose Aldrich
by: Brent Raynes

Archaeoastonomy Alignments at the Turner Group Earthworks, Ohio
by: Dr. Greg Little

A typical conversation with Tom Hendrix, the Stonetalker, now dead at 83
by: Brent Raynes

More Predictions For 2017 and Beyond
by: Tom T. Moore

Reality Checking
Kundalini, UFOs, and Non-Local Electronic Voice Communications
by: Brent Raynes

The Revisions of Vincent Bugliosi and His Evil Reclaiming
by: Steve Erdmann

Encounters with the Unknown
A Frightening Encounter with a Winged Humanoid in Chile
by: Albert S. Rosales

Classic Mysteries
A UFO Accident and A Strange Visitor
by: Rick R. Hilberg

New Book Reviews
by: Brent Raynes

Electronic Letters to the Editor


Afton, MN moves sewer line to skirt Indian Mounds

Climate change destroyed Cahokia?

Only a few hearth souls hold out on Dakota pipeline protest

South American skulls suggest multiple ancient migrations

Skeleton of Kennewick Man returned to Native tribes

Nearly 500 geometric earthworks found in Amazon

Travis Walton claims aliens killed him-then-brought him back to life

Father and son paranormal team, Paul and Ben Eno, sharing incredible tales of the unexplained

America's Unrecognized UFO Experts by John A. Keel

A Neuroscientist who takes the study of UFOs seriously

Life-like Plasma and Ball Lightning?

Bizarre Real Encounters with Fairy Tale Creatures



Thursday, March 02, 2017