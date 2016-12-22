December 2016
Issue 225
Alternate Perceptions Audio Interviews
"Chandra, Welcome Back!"
by: Brent Raynes
ArchaeoTrek
Fish Farms Mound Group, Iowa
by: Dr. Greg Little
Christmas story
by: Michael Feeley
Reality Checking
Staying on an even Keel
by: Brent Raynes
6 Things We Have in Common with ETs
by: Diane Tessman
Encounters with the Unknown
Dad's Time Machine
by: Preston Dennett
Fefiphobia: Skeptics’ Irrational Fear of Giants—Part 1
by: Dr. Greg Little
Classic Mysteries
The Fayette County Dragon
by: Stan Gordon
An Interview
Paranormal Investigator Christy J. Parrish
by: Brent Raynes
New Book Reviews
by: Brent Raynes
Electronic Letters to the Editor
