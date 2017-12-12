December 2017
Issue 237
Alternate Perceptions Audio Interview
Barbara Mango, Ph.D.
by: Brent Raynes
Alternate Perceptions Audio Interview
Robert Davis, Ph.D
by: Brent Raynes
Alternate Perceptions Audio Interview
Damien John Nott
by: Brent Raynes
The Kenneth Arnold Files, Part I: Venusian Encounters
by: Dr. Raymond A. Keller, a.k.a. “Cosmic Ray”
The Anunnaki Revealed: Finding the Nephilim in Mesopotamian and Near Eastern Mythology
by: Jason Jarrell and Sarah Farmer
A FANTASTIC TRILOGY OF FARRELL’S FUMAROLE FOLKLORE
by: Steve Erdmann
Reality Checking
The wide-spread incidence of NDEs and OBEs:
Evidence of Consciousness outside of the physical body?
by: Brent Raynes
Encounters with the Unknown
Giggling Alien Goat herders?
by: Albert S. Rosales
Classic Mysteries
1964 - The “Forgotten Flap”
by: Rick Hilberg
New Book Reviews
by: Brent Raynes
Electronic Letters to the Editor
Attention
We’re looking for Articles, Personal Stories, and Letters!