  • AP Magazine

    An alternative way to explore and explain the mysteries of our world. "Published since 1985, online since 2001."

  • 1

Search Our Site

October 2017


Issue 235
_____________________________________________


Alternate Perceptions Audio Interview
Alien Abductions
Bret Oldham
by: Brent Raynes

Alternate Perceptions Audio Interview
Ancients Mounds of Alabama
Dr. Harry O. Holstein
by: Brent Raynes

Spiritual Beliefs & Practices of America’s Ancient Mound Builders-Part 1
by: Dr. Greg Little

The Psychic Who Saved the World
by: Nomar Slevik

The Fifth Process
Chapter Four
by: Stan Morrison

Reality Checking
UFOs and Religious Apparitional Phenomena
by: Brent Raynes

Encounters with the Unknown
Strange Creatures (Djinn?) near Tunis
by: Albert S. Rosales

Classic Mysteries
Rundown on the Great 1973 UFO Wave
by: Rick Hilberg

New Book Reviews
by: Brent Raynes

Electronic Letters to the Editor


Attention
We’re looking for Articles, Personal Stories, and Letters!

__________________________________________________

News

Nibiru: How the nonsense Planet X Armageddon and NASA fake news theories spread globally

A Socorro Student Hoax?

Mysterious sonic attacks on US diplomats in Cuba

Editor Brent Raynes interview on KCMO's Wendy's Coffeehouse

Edgar Cayce’s Atlantis, Hall of Records, & Archaeo-astronomy Alignments of Mounds & Earthworks—Interview with Greg & Lora Little

Modern humans emerged more than 300,000 years ago

FINALLY! Something that’s been known for more than a decade: Brazil’s earthworks similar to the Hopewell

America’s “UFO Highway”

Arkansas Star-Gate Event, November 2017: Earth-Keepers with Graham Hancock, Sidney Friedman, David Childress, Greg & Lora Little, & more!

Autographed copy (2999 0f 3000) of First Edition: Illustrated Encyclopedia of Native American Mounds & Earthworks



Books


Native American Mounds in Alabama: An Illustrated Guide to Public Sites

Path of Souls

Edgar Cayces Atlantis

On the Edge of Reality

Lightquest

The Cygnus Mystery

The Search of Edgar Crace's Atlantis DvD

The Yucatan Hall of Records

Ancient Mound Builders

New Book


The Illustrated Encyclopedia of Native American Indian Mounds & Earthworks


Kindle


Path of Souls


Books


Mound Builders

Visitors from Hidden Realms

Ancient South America

The ARE's Search for Atlantis

The Ancient Bimini Harbor

Beneath the Pyramids


Sunday, October 01, 2017