APMag FP September 2017
September 2017
Issue 234
Alternate Perceptions Audio Interview
Jim Willis
by: Brent Raynes
William Kent Senter
by: Brent Raynes
Why Do Ufologists Largely Ignore the Most Scientific Field Study of UFOs Ever Conducted?
by: Dr. Greg Little
Starship Trooper
One Airman’s Otherworldly Encounters at Dow Air force Base
by: MUFON’s Valerie Schultz and Nomar Slevik
The Fifth Process
Chapter Three
by: Stan Morrison
Reality Checking
Oh, what a night!
by: Brent Raynes
Encounters with the Unknown
The Strange Encounter of Reverend Anthony De Polo
by: John A. Keel
Classic Mysteries
1970 – A UFO “Window” Area
by: Rick Hilberg
New Book Reviews
by: Brent Raynes
Electronic Letters to the Editor
Attention
We’re looking for Articles, Personal Stories, and Letters!