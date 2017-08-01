August 2017
Issue 233
Alternate Perceptions Audio Interview
Nomar Slevik
by: Brent Raynes
What is under Monk's Mound
by: Dr. Greg Little
ATLANTIS & LEMURIA LATITUDES & LONGITUDES
by: Tom T. Moore
Reality Checking
Our Struggles to Discern and Agree on Paranormal Reality
by: Brent Raynes
Some Who Go Never Come Back, Never Come Back... Nervous System Linkage and Altered States of Consciousness Chapter Two
by: Stan Morrison
Interview
with UFO investigator and experiencer, William Kent Sente
by: Brent Raynes
Interview
with Barton M. Nunnelly, a Kentucky Cryptozoologist
by: Brent Raynes
Encounters with the Unknown
The Creature on Washington Street
One Man’s Peculiar Encounter and My Investigation of the Mothman of Knox County
by: Nomar Slevik
Classic Mysteries
Overview of the Worldwide UFO Flap of 1965
by: Rick Hilberg
New Book Reviews
by: Brent Raynes
Electronic Letters to the Editor
Attention
We’re looking for Articles, Personal Stories, and Letters!