August 2017


Issue 233
Alternate Perceptions Audio Interview
Nomar Slevik
by: Brent Raynes

What is under Monk's Mound
by: Dr. Greg Little

ATLANTIS & LEMURIA LATITUDES & LONGITUDES
by: Tom T. Moore

Reality Checking
Our Struggles to Discern and Agree on Paranormal Reality
by: Brent Raynes

Some Who Go Never Come Back, Never Come Back... Nervous System Linkage and Altered States of Consciousness Chapter Two
by: Stan Morrison

Interview
with UFO investigator and experiencer, William Kent Sente
by: Brent Raynes

Interview
with Barton M. Nunnelly, a Kentucky Cryptozoologist
by: Brent Raynes

Encounters with the Unknown
The Creature on Washington Street
One Man’s Peculiar Encounter and My Investigation of the Mothman of Knox County
by: Nomar Slevik

Classic Mysteries
Overview of the Worldwide UFO Flap of 1965
by: Rick Hilberg

New Book Reviews
by: Brent Raynes

Electronic Letters to the Editor


News

2017 Arkansas Star-Gate Conference Event with noted speakers Drs. Greg and Lora Little, Graham Hancock, John Van Auken, David Childress, and others.

Scientists discover existence of 'angel particle' in 'handmark' breakthrough

Arctic's ancient past revealed: Pre-historic rock carvings and first human settlement

This quantum theory predicts that the future might be influencing the past

Chicago Phantom' leaps from Willis Tower

Grant Cameron, the UFO ESP Link

MIRACLE MAN: John A. Keel interview, 1992



Tuesday, August 01, 2017